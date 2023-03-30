Sindh announces public holiday on April 4

KARACHI – The provincial government in country's southeastern region on Thursday announced a public holiday on April 4 on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
A notification issued by General Administration and Coordination department said "Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 4th April 2023 (Tuesday) as a Public Holiday throughout the Province of Sindh”.
It further mentioned that all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the administrative control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day.
However, the departments working under the administrative control of the federal government and banks will remain open.
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto – A Profile
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928, in Larkana. His father, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto, was the dewan (Prime Minister) of the princely state of Junagadh.
Educated at Berkeley and Oxford, Bhutto trained as a barrister at Lincoln’s Inn. He served as Foreign Minister of Pakistan in Ayub Khan’s government but parted ways with him and founded his own party Pakistan People’s Party in 1967.
His party bagged a major share in 1970 elections in West Pakistan, and after Dhaka fall, Gen Yahya Khan transferred power to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and he became prime minister in 1973. Bhutto served in this capacity till his government was overthrown by Gen Zia-ul-Haq.
The PPP won the 1977 parliamentary elections but scores of political parties alleged PPP of rigging and amid wide-spread protests in July 1977, chief of army staff General Zia-ul-Haq deposed Bhutto in a bloodless coup.
Bhutto was executed on April 4, 1979, for authorising the murder of a political opponent, Ahmad Raza Khan Kasuri, although political observers still claim that it was a judicial murder on the behest of Zia-ul-Haq.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348
|351.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.