Pakistan PM felicitates UAE’s new vice president, crown prince of Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the newly appointed vice president of the United Arab Emirates and crown prince of Abu Dhabi for their appointments.

Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “Heartfelt felicitations from the people and the government of Pakistan on the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as the Vice President of the UAE”.

“May this new chapter be filled with success and prosperity for the UAE and its people,” he added.

In another Tweet, the prime minister congratulated Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

“Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,” he said. “As a brotherly country, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership & working together toward a brighter future for our people & the region.”

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has appointed his eldest son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

He also appointed his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as vice president of the UAE alongside Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.