Pakistan PM felicitates UAE’s new vice president, crown prince of Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the newly appointed vice president of the United Arab Emirates and crown prince of Abu Dhabi for their appointments.
Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “Heartfelt felicitations from the people and the government of Pakistan on the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as the Vice President of the UAE”.
“May this new chapter be filled with success and prosperity for the UAE and its people,” he added.
In another Tweet, the prime minister congratulated Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
“Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,” he said. “As a brotherly country, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership & working together toward a brighter future for our people & the region.”
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has appointed his eldest son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as crown prince of Abu Dhabi.
He also appointed his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as vice president of the UAE alongside Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348
|351.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
