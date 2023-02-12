UAE President meets Pakistan Army Chief in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the Qasr Al Shati Palace, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the UAE Embassy in Pakistan on Saturday, both the leaders talked about ways to further the bilateral cooperation and joint work between the two countries.

“H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE receives at Qasr Al Shati Palace Abu Dhabi General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and discusses ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and joint work between the two countries,” the embassy said in the statement on Twitter.

H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE receives at Qasr Al Shati Palace Abu Dhabi General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and discusses ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and joint work between the two countries pic.twitter.com/jSlM1pcxUF — UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) February 11, 2023

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Feb-2023/ispr-rejects-baseless-reports-of-coas-asim-munir-visiting-us