Yasir Shah's friend flees court after denied bail in sexual assault case

ISLAMABAD – A close companion of Pakistani Test cricketer Yasir Shah fled a courtroom on Monday after his pre-arrest bail plea in a rape case was turned down.

Last month, Shah and his friend Farhanuddin were booked for allegedly assault of a 14-year-old girl.

During today’s hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani after hearing the arguments rejected the bail plea of the accused.

Subsequently, Farhanuddin managed to escape from the court room while the police failed to arrest him.

In December 2021, Shah and his friend were booked in the case that garnered international attention and prompted the reaction of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. The case has been lodged under Section 376, Section 292B, and 292C of the PPC that deals with the sexual assault and circulation of pornographic content.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s aunt at Shalimar Police Station in Islamabad on December 19, 2021.

The complainant mentioned that she has known the Pakistani cricketer for quite some time. The woman told the cops that she noticed that her niece seemed disturbed.

The victim then told her aunt that Yasir’s friend Farhan took her number and later on proposed to her. He used to get Yasir talk to her, she mentioned.

The FIR stated that when the girl was returning from tuition on August 14, Farhan made her get into a taxi and took her to a flat in F-11 where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint and even filmed her. The accused then started threatening the child that if she told anyone about this, he would make her clips go viral and would also kill her.

Farhan reportedly blackmailed her again into meeting him and raped her for a second time. This time, Farhan tried to coerce her to enter into a relationship with Pakistani cricketer Yasir and made her talk to him over the phone.

The complainant also mentioned that Shah made fun of the matter when informed and said that the child was beautiful and he liked underage girls. He said that he would get the child married to his friend and this would benefit both him and his friend.

He later offered to bear the child’s expenses if her family married the child to Farhan. He would do this till she turned 18 years old and would even transfer the ownership of a flat in her name, per FIR.

Meanwhile, Yasir has not commented on the serious accusations against him while the Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement, saying: “We have noted that some allegations have been leveled against one of our Centrally Contracted players.”