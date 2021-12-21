PCB issues statement on rape case against leg-spinner Yasir Shah
LAHORE – After leg-spinner Yasir Shah was named in a case related to the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it would comment on the matter once it receives complete facts of the case.
Without naming Shah, the cricket board said it was aware that an allegation had been levelled against a centrally contracted player and it was gathering information in this regard.
On Monday, an FIR was registered against Yasir Shah and his friend, Farhar, at the Shalimar Police Station in the federal capital on the complaint of the girl’s aunt.
The bowler has been accused of harassing and helping his friend in the rape of the girl.
The complainant said that a friend of Shah raped her niece at gunpoint and also filmed her. She said the cricketer and his friend threatened to make the video viral on social media if a complaint is lodged against them.
According to the FIR, the complainant contacted Shah on Twitter to explain the incident and he said: “I like teenage girls and also warned me [the aunt] of dire consequences."
Yasir Shah has yet to comment on the allegation.
