09:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
India deploys 1st squadron of Russian S-400 air defence system along Pakistan border
NEW DELHI – India on Monday deployed the first squadron of the made-in-Russia S-400 "Triumf" surface-to-air systems in the Punjab "sector" along the Pakistani border, Indian media reported.

The S-400s are equipped with four types of missiles -- short-range 9M96E (40 km), medium-range 9M96E2 (120 km), long-range 48N6 (250 km) and very long-range 40N6E (400 km).

According to Indian officials, parts of the air defence system are still being delivered to India from Russia through air and sea routes. The officials said that deployment would be completed soon and the unit would be operational in a few weeks.

As per reports, India will deploy the next S-400 squadron on the eastern border with China. 

The eastern Ladakh region along the India-China border is the site of an unresolved military standoff between the two countries.

According to reports, China has currently deployed two S-400 units at the Ngari Gar Gunsa and Nyingchi in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for the delivery of five columns of S-400 systems by 2023.

At the time, Pakistan said the S-400 deal would "further destabilise strategic stability in South Asia" and incite a "new arms race".

The Russian systems are being deployed under the command of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

