Pakistan-Iran-Turkey freight train restarts after 10-year hiatus
Share
ISLAMABAD – A freight train service between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey was re-started on Tuesday after a decade of halt in order to boost trade among the three countries.
An inauguration ceremony for the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) cargo train was held in Islamabad and attended by Railways Minister Azam Swati, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Turkey’s ambassador to Pakistan and others.
The train was first started in 2009 but suspended in 2011 due to various issues. The cargo rail line will be able to complete the journey between the three countries in about 14 days.
It will travel 1,990 kilometers (1,235 miles) inside Pakistan, before entering through the Taftan border for a 2,603-kilometer (1,620 miles) in Iran. The train will cover some 1,850 kilometers (1,150 miles) in Turkey, before reaching its destination in Istanbul.
The decision to resume the cargo train service was taken at a ministerial meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 2020.
Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed it a historic development, adding that the move will boost trade in the region and beyond.
He said an ITI passenger train could also be started in the future to further strengthen regional connectivity and economic integration.
GITA: Pakistan starts first Afghan transit cargo ... 04:08 PM | 23 Feb, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistan Railways yesterday inaugurated a first-ever train service that would exclusively transport ...
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- UK court orders Dubai’s ruler to pay ex-wife over $700 million in ...10:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Mystery surrounds explosion at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant10:38 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Libya’s education minister arrested for not providing free ...10:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan, Islamic Development Bank ink $72.5 mln agreement for ...10:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan-Iran-Turkey freight train restarts after 10-year hiatus09:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan07:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Fashion Face-off - Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif sizzle in white ...05:02 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Sheheryar Munawar recalls 'filmy' moment with Syra Yousuf in latest ...04:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021