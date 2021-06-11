Shaukat Tarin unveils Rs8 trillion Budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is presenting the Federal Budget 2021-22 amid ruckus by opposition inside and protests by the employees outside the lower house of Parliament.

Tarin – who unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 a day earlier – started his speech soon after the National Assembly session started at 4:00pm.

Key Highlights

GDP: The federal government has set the GDP target at 4.8pc for next fiscal year.

Defence:

Health:

Agriculture: A total of Rs12 billion has been fixed for the development of agriculture sector.

Climate Change:

Education and Technology: A total of Rs66 billion have been earmarked for HEC

Public development projects:

Salaries & Pensions: Minimum wage is being increased to Rs20,000 while federal employees will be provided 10pc ad hoc relief. A 10pc increase is being made in all pensions.

Other expenses: Rs5 billion allocated for new census in 2022, while Rs5 billion earmarked for election of local govts

Earlier today, the Federal Cabinet met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to discuss and approve the federal budget proposals.

This is the third budget presented by PTI government, with an estimated outlay of around Rs8.487 trillion.

Like last year, the budget for the upcoming year has been formulated considering the impact of COVID-19 on the people and businesses, and will have the aim of mitigating people’s sufferings, reforming the agriculture sector, promoting industry and businesses, the APP said, quoting official sources.

“The government of Pakistan is firmly committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly and growth-oriented Federal Budget FY 2021-22. The government will pursue an all-inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth, through short, medium and long-term economic planning,” the sources said.

In addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilisation; measures for economic stabilisation and growth; reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports; job creation; and people friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

It would also focus on social sector development besides introducing reforms for improving governance and boosting private sector investment.

The government has set a 4.8% GDP growth target for the financial year starting July 1, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar says.