Cabinet okays 10pc increase in govt employees' salaries

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Friday approved 10 percent increase in the salaries and pension of government employees in the budget 2021-22.

After the approval of the federal cabinet, the decision regarding 10 percent hike in emoluments and pensions would be announced in the budget speech later in the evening today.

The federal cabinet approved the finance bill for fiscal year 2021-22. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The cabinet okayed the Rs8 trillion budget 2021-22.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a special session of the federal cabinet to approve the finance bill for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin briefed the cabinet on budget expenditure, revenue target, budget deficit and other important matters related to FY budget 2021-22.