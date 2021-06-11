Budget 2021-22 will make everyone happy: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the budget 2021-22 would make everyone happy.

He expressed these views while responding to a journalist at the Parliament House. A journalist asked the prime minister whether the budget, which will be presented later in the day, will be a “people-friendly” one.

Replying to the journalist, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Today, everyone will be happy.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan hosted lunch for parliamentarians belonging to the government’s coalition parties. Important issues relating to the country’s political situation and the budget discussed during the reception.

Earlier, PM Khan chaired the meeting of the parliamentarians at 2:00pm. Senators and MNAs from the coalition parties attended the meeting.

The prime minister took parliamentarians of the PTI’s coalition parties into confidence over the development budget and other matters of national importance.

Mobile phones and women’s purses were kept outside the meeting room.

On the other hand, the Opposition will hold a meeting of its parliamentary members. PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting. Important decisions related to the budget are expected to be taken in the meeting.