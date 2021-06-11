Federal cabinet approves finance bill 2021-22
Web Desk
02:35 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Federal cabinet approves finance bill 2021-22
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Friday approved the finance bill for fiscal year 2021-22.

The federal cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The cabinet okayed the Rs8 trillion budget 2021-22.

The Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf-led government is all set to present the federal budget in the national assembly today at 4pm.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a special session of the federal cabinet to approve the finance bill for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin briefed the cabinet on budget expenditure, revenue target, budget deficit and other important matters related to FY budget 2021-22.

The federal cabinet also approved 10 percent increase in the salaries and pension of government employees.   

The government proposed Rs1,330 billion for defence while Rs3,105 billion are to be earmarked for interest payments.

The gross domestic product growth target has been set at 4.8 percent in the budget 2021-22.

More From This Category
