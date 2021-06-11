Aamir Khan on top in PGF Qualifying Golf Event

LAHORE – Aamir Khan of Peshawar excelled in the third round of the four-round Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Qualifying Golf School Event 2021-22 being fought out here at Royal Palm Golf Course.

Aamir had scores of 72 in the first round, 73 in the second round and backed this up with another steady 73 in the third round, with an overall aggregate gross score is 218, two over par and reflects admirable talent and adeptness under intense competitive conditions which includes a blazing sun that also tested the physical stamina of the upcoming champion and his adversaries.

Besides Aamir, others in line for a good show are Aasher Masih of Lahore Gymkhana, Nasir Masih and Muhammed Saeed of Lahore Garrison followed by Shahbaz Masih of Karachi Golf Club. Aasher came up with an under par round of gross 70 on the third day on Thursday and this was because of a harmonious effort on the greens which uplifted his position on the leaderboard to second slot. With a three rounds aggregate score of 219, he is placed one stroke behind the leader, Aamir and injects him with enough optimism to consider outscoring Aamir in the final round. As for Nasir, he is placed at a three days score 220 while Shahbaz Masih and M Saeed are placed at a score of 222.

A few more proficient ones in line for honors are Asif Shafi (Lahore Garrison) with a three rounds score of 222. One stroke behind him at a score of 223 is Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club. Bunched together with Minhaj Maqsood at score of 223 are Kamran Shafiq and Jafal Hussain of Gymkhana, and Azhar Masood Khan and M Akhter of ICGC.

This PGF Qualifying School was participated by 283 aspiring golf professionals and while 77 came from Karachi, 75 were Lahorites, 57 from Islamabad, 24 from Peshawar, 19 from Rawalpindi, 7 from Multan and 24 from thirteen other cities. The final round on Friday provides thrilling action as 55 talent loaded professionals hope to earn the professional golf playing card of the national golf circuit of Pakistan.