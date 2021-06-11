Budget 2021-22: PTI govt proposes tax on mobile data usage, SMS

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed the imposition of federal excise duty on the usage of internet data and SMS services.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while presenting the Budget 2021-22 in National Assembly said that FED is also being imposed on mobile calls that last for more than three minutes.

The move, if implemented, will cause a surge in the prices of mobile data services in the country.

Tarin announced that 8% withholding tax on mobile services will be reduced gradually.