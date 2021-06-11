Budget 2021-22: PTI govt proposes 10% increase in salaries, pensions

04:49 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Budget 2021-22: PTI govt proposes 10% increase in salaries, pensions
Share

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has proposed a raise of ten percent increase in salaries and pensions of government employees in Budget 2021-22.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is presenting the third budget of the PTI government amid protests being staged by the employees outside the Pakistan Secretariat in Islamabad. 

The employees said that the salaries should be raised keeping in view the inflation rate in the country. 

Tarin while delivering budget speech said that government employees will be given 10% ad-hoc relief. 

Shaukat Tarin unveils Rs8 trillion Budget 2021-22 04:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is presenting the Federal Budget 2021-22 in the lower house of ...

More From This Category
Budget 2021-22 will make everyone happy: PM Imran
03:58 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Cabinet okays 10pc increase in govt employees' ...
03:06 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Federal cabinet approves finance bill 2021-22
02:35 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Soldier martyred, two terrorists gunned down in ...
01:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Prices of small cars, tractors and motorbikes ...
01:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
PM Imran says govt’s policies led to revival of ...
12:39 PM | 11 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here’s how ‘detective’ Muneeb Butt caught a thief (VIDEO)
03:26 PM | 11 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr