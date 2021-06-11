Budget 2021-22: PTI govt proposes 10% increase in salaries, pensions
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has proposed a raise of ten percent increase in salaries and pensions of government employees in Budget 2021-22.
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is presenting the third budget of the PTI government amid protests being staged by the employees outside the Pakistan Secretariat in Islamabad.
The employees said that the salaries should be raised keeping in view the inflation rate in the country.
Tarin while delivering budget speech said that government employees will be given 10% ad-hoc relief.
