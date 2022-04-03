Three terrorists killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR
04:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Three terrorists killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's security forces have killed three terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan yesterday, according to the military's media wing.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR added.

The area locals appreciated the security operation and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from there.

