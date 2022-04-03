‘Imran be tried under Article 6 for treason,’ Opposition demands after NA dismisses no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser will be tried under Article 6 after Suri rejected the PDM’s no-confidence motion, calling it in contrast to Article 5 of the Constitution.

Fuming opposition leaders blasted at the premier soon after the dismissal of the no-confidence motion earlier in the day.

PML-N president and Leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the PM and the NA speaker will be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution, saying Khan committed ‘treason’ by rejecting voting on the no-trust motion.

Sharif said dismissal of the no-confidence resolution will damage democracy as he expressed hope that Supreme Court will address the matter amicably.

The PML-N leader and daughter of former PM, Maryam Nawaz also slammed PM Imran in a social media post. She said no one should be allowed to change the Constitution to save their ouster as seasoned politician called Imran Khan ‘obsessive and maniac’.

اپنی کرسی کو بچانے کی خاطر آئینِ پاکستان کا حلیہ بگاڑنے کی اجازت کسی کو نہیں دی جانی چاہیے۔ اس جرم پر اگر اس پاگل اور جنونی شخص کو سزا نا دی گئی تو آج کے بعد اس ملک میں جنگل کا قانون چلے گا! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 3, 2022

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the situation as latest political happenings have thrown country of nearly 221 million into a constitutional crisis.

He vowed to initiate a legal tussle against the unconstitutional ruling by the NA Deputy Speaker.

Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/sThqng0SI5 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 3, 2022

In a video message on his official handle, he said the government has violated the constitution. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court, he said while calling on institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan.

The Supreme Court has taken a suo moto notice and is assessing whether the decision to not allow a vote of no-confidence against the premier is valid.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around across the capital amid the chance of clash between opposition and ruling party members.

PTI lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when key allies including MQM Pakistan joined the opposition.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan is the third such leader in the country’s history who faced a vote of no confidence. In previous two previous instances, Benazir Bhutto, in 1989, and Shaukat Aziz, in 2006, emerged unscathed.