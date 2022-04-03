DG ISPR says Army has nothing to do with political happenings
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
DG ISPR says Army has nothing to do with political happenings
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that military has nothing to do with what happened today in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Major General Babar Iftikhar ruled out any involvement of Army in the political developments of the day.

DG ISPR commented on the ongoing political situation after President Arif Alvi announced dissolving the National Assembly after the ruling of NA deputy speaker.

The DG ISPR denied any sort of involvement in the current situation of the country.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday. The president took the decision after getting advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the Lower House.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

The prime minister said he had been receiving messages from many people who were worried, adding that "treason" was being committed in front of the nation.

PM Imran Khan advises President Alvi to dissolve ... 12:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday advised the President to dissolve the assemblies. He made this ...

More From This Category
‘Imran be tried under Article 6 for treason,’ ...
04:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Supreme Court of Pakistan takes notice after ...
03:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Three terrorists killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR
04:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Punjab CM election: Assembly session adjourned ...
02:06 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly
01:20 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
NA deputy speaker dismisses no-confidence motion ...
01:04 PM | 3 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr