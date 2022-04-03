Supreme Court of Pakistan takes notice after no-confidence vote disallowed in NA

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has taken a suo motu notice after the latest political developments have thrown Pakistan into a constitutional crisis.

Some reports claimed that Justice Qazi Faez Isa first approached Justice Bandial to take suo motu notice in wake of political mayhem in the South Asian country.

A spokesman for the top court told local media outlets that CJP Bandial has taken suo motu notice after no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was blocked as Speaker NA disallowed the Opposition move against the premier.

Meanwhile, CJP Bandial arrived at the apex court hours after he called fellow judges at his residence.

The Supreme Court's intervention comes after members of the PDM-led alliance protested the dismissal of the no-confidence vote against Khan by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, as well as the suggestion to dissolve legislative assemblies.

Calling PM Imran’s decision ‘unconstitutional’, PPP Senator Nayyar Bukhari also filed a petition against the ruling and urged the Supreme Court to hear the petition on Sunday.

Similarly, Supreme Court Bar Association President also confirmed to file a petition against the cancellation of the no-confidence motion.

NA session to vote on no-confidence motion was prorogued after Deputy Speaker ruled to reject no-trust motion saying it’s a part of ‘foreign conspiracy’. He mentioned that motion opposed Article 5 of the Constitution.

Newly appointed Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry presented before the deputy speaker that the no-trust move was brought with the support of a foreign conspiracy and therefore the chair should give its ruling on the matter before deciding on the no-trust move.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation and said that he has advised the President to dissolve the assemblies after which the president dissolved the assemblies.