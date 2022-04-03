Australia beat England to win 7th ICC Women's World Cup
Web Desk
04:30 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Australia beat England to win 7th ICC Women's World Cup
Source: ICC
Share

CHRISTCHURCH – Australia won the the seventh ICC Women's World Cup, beating England by 71 runs in the final in New Zealand on Sunday.

Bating first, Australia scored 356 for five in allotted 50 overs. In reply, England were all out for 285 runs in 44 overs.

Alyssa Healy of Australia who played an inning of 170 runs, was declared women of the match. She was also declared player of the World Cup.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is the sport's oldest world championship, with the first tournament held in England in 1973. Matches are played as One Day Internationals over 50 overs per team.

More From This Category
Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to ...
04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship ...
09:09 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
PAKvAUS – Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series ...
09:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
BN Polo make into main final of Polo cup 2022
04:42 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
Babar Azam surpasses Imran Khan as highest scorer ...
01:02 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
PAKvAUS – Babaz Azam-led squad completes ...
09:29 AM | 1 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr