Australia beat England to win 7th ICC Women's World Cup
04:30 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Share
CHRISTCHURCH – Australia won the the seventh ICC Women's World Cup, beating England by 71 runs in the final in New Zealand on Sunday.
Bating first, Australia scored 356 for five in allotted 50 overs. In reply, England were all out for 285 runs in 44 overs.
Alyssa Healy of Australia who played an inning of 170 runs, was declared women of the match. She was also declared player of the World Cup.
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is the sport's oldest world championship, with the first tournament held in England in 1973. Matches are played as One Day Internationals over 50 overs per team.
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- ‘Imran be tried under Article 6 for treason,’ Opposition demands ...04:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Australia beat England to win 7th ICC Women's World Cup04:30 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Three terrorists killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR04:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Supreme Court of Pakistan takes notice after no-confidence vote ...03:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- DG ISPR says Army has nothing to do with political happenings03:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah's dance video on song ‘Kacha Badam’ goes ...04:29 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Comedian Kapil Sharma receives Bollywood love on birthday05:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022