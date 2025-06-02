ICC announces Women’s World Cup 2025 schedule; Pakistan to play all matches in Sri Lanka

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled the full schedule and venues for the 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, confirming that Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

The tournament will run from September 30 to November 2, hosted across five venues in India and Sri Lanka: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

Due to the ‘fusion formula’—an arrangement barring India and Pakistan from playing ICC events on each other’s soil for the next three years—Pakistan’s group-stage matches will take place exclusively in Sri Lanka.

The first semi-final will be held either in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, and the second in Bengaluru on October 30. The final is set for November 2 in Bengaluru, but will be shifted to Colombo if Pakistan reaches the final.

Eight teams will compete in the event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka: Australia, Pakistan, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the two host nations.

Australia, the reigning champions, will defend their title, having won the 2022 edition against England. They remain the most successful team in the tournament’s history, with seven titles to their name.