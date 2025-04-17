If I had influence, I’d be PCB chairman today, says Shahid Afridi

GILGIT – Former Pakistan cricket captain and legendary all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has said that if he had influence, he would be the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today.

Speaking to the media in Gilgit, Afridi stated, “If I had influence, I would be the PCB chairman today. During our time, the national team had many match-winners, but now there aren’t as many.”

He added that players at the Under-16, 17, and 19 levels need proper guidance, and strong individuals are needed at the grassroots level to provide quality training.

Afridi emphasized that if domestic cricket is handed over to bureaucrats, no one will understand the system. “Every PCB chairman is appointed on political grounds; changing faces doesn’t change the system.”

He also said that if there is talent in Gilgit-Baltistan, it will not go to waste. “If I ever join PCB, it will be for the sake of Pakistan. I don’t need any contract or position.”