Four terrorists killed, soldier martyred in DI Khan IBO

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed four militants in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during an intelligence-based operation, while one soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on April 16, security forces conducted an operation in the Madi area of Dera Ismail Khan based on confirmed intelligence about the presence of militants.

The statement said the security forces effectively targeted the militant hideout, resulting in the killing of four militants.

ISPR added that during the intense exchange of fire, a brave son of the soil, Sepoy Basit Siddique, fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militants, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area. A clearance operation is ongoing in light of the possible presence of more militants.

ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen this resolve.