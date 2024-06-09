PAKvsIND: What is weather forecast at Nassau county international cricket stadium?

With India gearing up to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a T20 World Cup 2024 match at Nassau County, New York today, both fans and players are anxious about the rain forecast.

There's a 50% chance of precipitation, indicating that rain will likely make an appearance in New York at some point today.

The key event is set to begin at 10:30 am local time, and as per early predictions, light rain showers with light winds are expected to start around 9:00 am, potentially lasting for an hour or two.

Despite clear skies currently, there is still a looming threat of rain at the time of the toss. The pitch has reportedly improved for batting since India played Ireland.

It was also reported that rain could delay toss while the number of overs is unlikely to be reduced.

Although it is not raining at the moment, there is a cautionary note about sudden showers in NYC. The forecast indicates over 50pc chance of rain, but it is expected to be scattered showers rather than continuous rain.

Pakistan must win the rest of the group matches to qualify for the next stage. The team’s group includes India, Ireland, Canada and the USA. The Green Shirts faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of USA in the first game of the world cup.