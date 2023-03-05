PSL8: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 2 wickets

Islamabad United handed a two-wickets defeat to Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, United won the toss and opted to bowl against Gladiators who needed a much-required comeback as they are at the bottom of the points table with only a single victory so far.

TOP KNOCK, YAAR!



We didn't even change the match summary photo from last night. This duo worked their magic and turned the tables to @IsbUnited's favour. #HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #IUvQG pic.twitter.com/NWHBUr11Rs — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 5, 2023

Martin Guptill Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz, and Will Smeed performed well but could not clinch any recent game. In the bowling side, Mohammad Hasnain remained the top wicket-taker for Purple force with 8 wickets in 5 games.

On the other hand, Shadab Khan led Islamabad United performed well in PSL8, and are at the 3rd spot on the points table with 4 wins in 6 games. Powerhouse Azam Khan remained top scorer with 242 runs under his belt. Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also remained in form in country’s flagship tournament.

Hasan Ali, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan, and Rumman Raaes also displayed A-game in ongoing Twenty20 league.

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees

Quetta Gladiators: Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq