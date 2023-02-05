3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Remington clinch trophy

LAHORE – Remington Pharma won the title of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament after beating Diamond Paints by 9½-7 in the final played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.
The chief guest on the occasion was Project Director Lahore Smart City Brig Muhammad Nadeem Aslam (R), who distributed prizes among the winners at the prize distribution ceremony. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Maj Ali Taimur (R) and a large number of spectators were also present there to witness and enjoy the enthralling final on the occasion of Kashmir Day.
The final match proved a very challenging and exciting one, and after a tough fight, Remington Pharma registered an impressive 9½-7 triumph over Diamond Paints. Phenomenal Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the final as he gave a brilliant performance and malleted eight excellent goals for Remington Pharma, which had also a half goal handicap advantage, while the remaining one was beautifully converted by Ahmed Bilal Riaz.
Nico Roberts though played outstanding polo and impressed the spectators with beautiful mallet and pony work and also fired in five fabulous goals while his teammates Bilal Hayat Noon and Mir Shoaib Ahmed slammed in one goal each, yet their efforts proved futile and they lost the title clash by 7-9½. John Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi supervised the match as field umpires.
Talking to media after clinching the title, Captain of Remington Pharma Hamza Mawaz Khan said: "The team Remington Pharma played very well in this season and it was because of hard work as well as team work due to which we have been recording title victories one after another. We will work harder and try to lift more titles in the remaining events of this season.”
Sharing his views, Basel Faisal Khokhar of Remington Pharma said: "My father Dr. Faisal Khokhar, mother Maryam Faisal Khokhar and the entire family is fully supporting me and it was due to their full support and buck up that I have reached this point. We have played this season well and now won this prestigious tournament as well. Now we are eager to add more titles in our titles tally.”
Earlier, FG/Din Polo won the in the subsidiary final by defeating Platinum Homes/Master Paints 9-6½. Remiro Zavellata smashed in superb six goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar banged in a brace and Shah Shamyl Alam scored one goal. For Platinum Homes/Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi cracked a quartet while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Qadeer Ashfaq scored one goal each. John Fisher and Ahmad Khan officiated the match as field umpires.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
