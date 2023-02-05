Search

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Remington clinch trophy

Web Desk 08:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
LAHORE – Remington Pharma won the title of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament after beating Diamond Paints by 9½-7 in the final played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.  

The chief guest on the occasion was Project Director Lahore Smart City Brig Muhammad Nadeem Aslam (R), who distributed prizes among the winners at the prize distribution ceremony. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Maj Ali Taimur (R) and a large number of spectators were also present there to witness and enjoy the enthralling final on the occasion of Kashmir Day.  

The final match proved a very challenging and exciting one, and after a tough fight, Remington Pharma registered an impressive 9½-7 triumph over Diamond Paints. Phenomenal Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the final as he gave a brilliant performance and malleted eight excellent goals for Remington Pharma, which had also a half goal handicap advantage, while the remaining one was beautifully converted by Ahmed Bilal Riaz. 

Nico Roberts though played outstanding polo and impressed the spectators with beautiful mallet and pony work and also fired in five fabulous goals while his teammates Bilal Hayat Noon and Mir Shoaib Ahmed slammed in one goal each, yet their efforts proved futile and they lost the title clash by 7-9½. John Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi supervised the match as field umpires.  

Talking to media after clinching the title, Captain of Remington Pharma Hamza Mawaz Khan said: "The team Remington Pharma played very well in this season and it was because of hard work as well as team work due to which we have been recording title victories one after another. We will work harder and try to lift more titles in the remaining events of this season.” 

Sharing his views, Basel Faisal Khokhar of Remington Pharma said: "My father Dr. Faisal Khokhar, mother Maryam Faisal Khokhar and the entire family is fully supporting me and it was due to their full support and buck up that I have reached this point. We have played this season well and now won this prestigious tournament as well. Now we are eager to add more titles in our titles tally.” 

Earlier, FG/Din Polo won the in the subsidiary final by defeating Platinum Homes/Master Paints 9-6½. Remiro Zavellata smashed in superb six goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar banged in a brace and Shah Shamyl Alam scored one goal. For Platinum Homes/Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi cracked a quartet while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Qadeer Ashfaq scored one goal each. John Fisher and Ahmad Khan officiated the match as field umpires.

