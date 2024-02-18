PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators win against Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators made a flying start in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 journey with their first win against Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Yellow Storm spearheaded by Babar Azam struggled to chase a big target of 207-run as Purple Force put in remarkable effort in the death overs to ensure their maiden win.
Skipper Babar Azam was the top scorer with 68 runs, he slammed eight boundaries but his side fell 17 runs short of the mammoth target set by Rossouw-led Quetta Gladiators.
Young talent Saim Ayub and Babar Azam displayed top skills on the crease as they were heading towards 100 for no loss. Quetta managed to get a breakthrough in ninth over due to little misunderstanding between batters.
Saim returned to the pavilion after scoring 42 runs after getting run out leaving his 91-1 in 8.4 overs. Haris was next to get under on mere 7 runs. Skipper however remained on crease but was caught by Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Zalmi wickets then kept falling as Gladiators’ bowlers restricted them to 190 for six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.
In first innings, power hitter Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel punished Zalmi’s bowler, stitching 157-run partnership. Shakeel returned on 74. Skipper Rossouw joined the party and hit the six off first ball.
For Zalmi, Irshad led the bowling side with figures of 3-38, while Luke Wood and Zeeshan got one scalp each.
Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and invited Quetta Gladiators to bat first in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore.
Playing XIs:
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Aamer Jamal, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil.
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Amir.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
