PSL8: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Tuesday).

Ealier, Multan Sultans set a mammoth target of 206 runs for Islamabad United.

Shan Masood and Mohammd Rizwan built a strong opening stand for the team before the skipper was removed by United’s captain Shadab Khan. Rilee Rossouw attempted to maintain the momentum but he could not stand for long in front of Shadab’s bowling and was sent to pavilion for 15.

Here, Tim David played a stunning 60-run off 27 innings to making a tough target for the opponent team.

Chasing the target, Islamabad United achived the target in 19.5 overs at the loss of eight wickets.

Earlier, United won the toss and elected to field first.

The Shadab Khan's side is standin at the second place on the points table with 10 points, having lost only two of the seven matches they have played so far during the tournament. With eight points, Sultans are ranked three as they have won four of the seven matches.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fazalhaq Farooqi