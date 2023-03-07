International Women's Day to focus on digital inclusion and innovation this year

With the International Women's Day (IWD) only a few hours away, it's important to understand the theme and focus of this year's march.
Celebrated annually on March 8, IWD will see women from all walks of life marching for their fundamental rights.
Like every year, 2023's march has a theme, and this time it is digital inclusion of marginalized women in male-dominated spaces and societies. The UN decided "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality."
Before we begin with what this year's theme is and how will it cater to women, we need to understand the agenda of IWD. The day gives women an opportunity to raise their voice for their rights and celebrate their achievements.
IWD owes its origin to the US socialist and labour movements of the early 20th century. With the first recorded celebration in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, IWD's focus has since broadened from issues of violence against women to work on progress and parity in every field.
It is crucial to understand that no single group owns or runs the event. However, the United Nations usually acts as the face of these celebrations, after it officially recognized IWD in 1977.
According to the UN, the access to the internet gap between men and women is 259 million, and women are largely underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
For 2023, the UN will focus on the importance of technological advancements and education among women keeping in mind the alarmingly growing digital gender gap that directly affects job opportunities to cyber safety.
“Bringing women into technology results in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality. Their lack of inclusion, by contrast, comes with massive costs,” suggests the official UN website.
Pakistan is one of the many countries that celebrate Women's Day, also locally known as Aurat March, socio-political demonstrations in cities such as Lahore, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar on International Women's Day.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.1
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Tuesday as rupee slightly strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid positive vibes from the IMF for revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,842.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.02% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.87 as compared to yesterday’s Rs277.92.
