Dur-e-Fishan Saleem suits for glamorous new role

Lollywood diva Durefishan Saleem, known for her endearing "girl-next-door" roles, has made a bold decision to depart from such parts and take on more glamorous ones.

The Bharas actor has cemented her position in the industry within a short span of time. This comes as no surprise given that the actress is drop-dead gorgeous and her strong onscreen presence proves that she is a force to be reckoned with. The 27-year-old has shown her fondness and passion in her drama serials and accumulated a huge fanbase of diehard fans.

The actress recently posted a series of photos on her Instagram account, showcasing her new look for an upcoming project.

In the first picture, she wore an elegant black dress, accompanied by a natural makeup look with striking winged eyeliner. She featured a western red-coloured top in the second photo and a white top in the last picture, yet maintained the same dramatic eyeliner in all three snaps. Additionally, she styled her hair in waves for all the photos to complete her overall appearance.

It seems like Saleem is making a comeback with a prominent role, portraying a loud and modern character that will undoubtedly bring some exciting twists to the story. This suggests that she is tired of playing the distressed damsel and wants to break free from her girl-next-door persona. After facing criticism for her last project, Kesi Teri Khudgharzi, in which she fell for her harasser, she has realized her true potential.

Judging from her photos, it's evident that she refuses to be pigeonholed and believes that being typecast stifles her versatility. Sharing her stunning pictures from the set, the Pardes actress wrote, "Drama."

On the work front, Saleem was praised for her performance in Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She was recently featured in Asim Azhar’s new music video “Dard” which has blown up on the internet.