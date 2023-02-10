Search

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem dances with bride Hira Khan

Noor Fatima 11:30 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

Up-and-coming Pakistani actress Hira Khan, who was busy making headlines for her heartwarming proposal is now stealing the spotlight with her lavish wedding festivities. The Mere Humsafar famed starlet who caught everyone's attention with her impeccable acting skills in the Hania Aamir-starrer drama serial is also succeeding in her personal life as she is about to get married.

Khan recently proposed to the Pakistani model Arsalan Khan. The couple who were soon engaged has begun celebrating their union with a desi wedding. Khan is seen sharing rare glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram to keep her fans updated.

Clad in a rich orange with dull gold embroidery, paired with gold jewelry and her hair in a neat bun, the Woh Pagal Si starlet is enjoying her dream wedding. While millions of people congratulated Khan on her union with Arsalan, the Dil Ruba actress Durefishan Saleem attended the ceremony and danced alongside the bride-to-be.    

Saleem also shared sweet moments from her friend's wedding posing with both the gorgeous bride and the handsome groom.

On the work front, Hira Khan is making a name for herself with drama serials including Phaans, Woh Pagal Si, and Mere Humsafar, while Arsalan Khan is a successful model also appeared in Naam Badal Dena.   

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

