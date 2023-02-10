Search

Shadab Khan shares the 'filmi scene' leading to his sudden marriage

Web Desk 11:56 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Source: Shadab Khan (Twitter)

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan says he is excited about the beginning of a new chapter in his life, very much like the excitement of a new match.

In a candid conversation about his marriage and his future relationship with his coach and father-in-law Saqlain Mushtaq, Khan said he missed the flight to Australia and his marriage was planned within 10 days, very much like a “filmi scene”. He said all it happened all of a sudden and even he couldn’t figure out how it happened.

About the view that Khan broke hearts of thousands of girls, he said it was going to happen tomorrow, but it happened today.

Explaning why many cricketers were getting married this season, Khan said Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s marriages were planned, but his and Haris Rauf’s marriage took place without any prior planning. He said that Rauf was recovering from his injury and he used this free time to solemnise his marriage. He said that many cricketers getting married around same time was just a coincidence.

Answering a question about Saqlain Mushtaq, Khan said he had a very good relationship with his coach and father-in-law. He however said that his coach would remain Saqlain bhai for him despite his marriage to Saqlain's daughter.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

