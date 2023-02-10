Shadab Khan shares the 'filmi scene' leading to his sudden marriage

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan says he is excited about the beginning of a new chapter in his life, very much like the excitement of a new match.
In a candid conversation about his marriage and his future relationship with his coach and father-in-law Saqlain Mushtaq, Khan said he missed the flight to Australia and his marriage was planned within 10 days, very much like a “filmi scene”. He said all it happened all of a sudden and even he couldn’t figure out how it happened.
About the view that Khan broke hearts of thousands of girls, he said it was going to happen tomorrow, but it happened today.
Explaning why many cricketers were getting married this season, Khan said Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s marriages were planned, but his and Haris Rauf’s marriage took place without any prior planning. He said that Rauf was recovering from his injury and he used this free time to solemnise his marriage. He said that many cricketers getting married around same time was just a coincidence.
Answering a question about Saqlain Mushtaq, Khan said he had a very good relationship with his coach and father-in-law. He however said that his coach would remain Saqlain bhai for him despite his marriage to Saqlain's daughter.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|273
|276
|Euro
|EUR
|288.1
|291
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.07
|330
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.45
|75,01
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,45
|72.02
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.
