Model Fia Khan faces backlash over bold pregnancy photoshoot

11:51 AM | 2 Jul, 2022
Model Fia Khan faces backlash over bold pregnancy photoshoot
Source: Sofia Khan (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI - Pakistan’s supermodel and occasional actor Sofia Khan, better known as Fia Khan, is on the receiving end of the massive criticism sparked after she shared bold photoshoot of her pregnancy.

The Besharam actress took to Instagram to share multiple photos in revealing dresses.

“Who said you can’t ! I’m 40 , I’m pregnant & I’m so damn proud of myself,” Khan captioned a post on the social media platform.

“The pregnancy can’t stop a Model to pose,” she captioned the second Instagram post that received backlash from social media users.

In 2019, she's married her Turkish beau Tolga Erken in an adorable wedding ceremony at a local hotel in Berlin.

Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her ... 03:41 PM | 23 May, 2021

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has left her fans confused about her pregnancy status in a recent interview. Sarah Khan ...

More From This Category
Hareem Farooq and Imran Abbas channel 70s vibes ...
11:00 AM | 2 Jul, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan looks breathtaking in latest viral ...
08:44 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Maya Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing ...
05:10 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Ramsha Khan sparks outrage for praising Ahad Raza ...
07:00 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
SidNaaz fans left teary-eyed with Shehnaaz ...
06:40 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral
04:44 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Model Fia Khan faces backlash over bold pregnancy photoshoot
11:51 AM | 2 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr