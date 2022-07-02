Model Fia Khan faces backlash over bold pregnancy photoshoot
KARACHI - Pakistan’s supermodel and occasional actor Sofia Khan, better known as Fia Khan, is on the receiving end of the massive criticism sparked after she shared bold photoshoot of her pregnancy.
The Besharam actress took to Instagram to share multiple photos in revealing dresses.
“Who said you can’t ! I’m 40 , I’m pregnant & I’m so damn proud of myself,” Khan captioned a post on the social media platform.
“The pregnancy can’t stop a Model to pose,” she captioned the second Instagram post that received backlash from social media users.
In 2019, she's married her Turkish beau Tolga Erken in an adorable wedding ceremony at a local hotel in Berlin.
