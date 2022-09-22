Humayun Saeed responds to Firdous Jamal’s criticism
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Humayun Saeed responds to Firdous Jamal’s criticism
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed's phenomenal and stellar performances, charming personality, and dedication to his profession helped him make a name for himself in the showbiz industry. 

The Dillagi actor ranks among the prominent and leading actors in Pakistani television and cinema. Also known for his down-to-earth and jovial personality, Humayun is a favourite among many of his co-stars.

However, it seems Meray Paas Tum Hou actor is not loved by veteran actor Firdous Jamal who vocally criticised Humayun's acting talent and character.

Now, journalist Hassan Chaudary has shared Humayun's stance on the controversy in his show “Haute Bites” on the Something Haute Youtube channel.

Hassan revealed that he called the Bin Roye actor to know his opinion and the superstar's reaction is definitely interesting.

“Humayun Saeed, laughing, told me that Firdous Jamal once told him that Marlon Brando’s acting in The Godfather wasn’t good enough. If he didn’t like Marlon Brando’s acting, Hassan asked, how could he praise my acting?  “If Firdous Jamal could have been Amitabh Bachchan, he would have said the same thing about Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan when asked who they were. I’m not upset at all, and I wish him the best of luck. Humayun said, “I totally forgive him.”

Firdous Jamal takes a dig at Humayun Saeed's ... 04:13 PM | 17 Sep, 2022

Pakistani TV star Firdous Jamal has found himself in hot waters again after he made a controversial statement against ...

More From This Category
Minal Khan celebrates husband Ahsan Mohsin ...
04:33 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Mehar Bano lends support to Syeda Aliza after her ...
04:55 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Rabi Pirzada severely criticises transgender bill
04:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Alyzeh Gabol and Zoraiz Malik blessed with a baby
03:33 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Feroze Khan breaks silence on his divorce with ...
12:05 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Aliza confirms separation from Feroze Khan, ...
10:50 PM | 21 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan celebrates husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday in style
04:33 PM | 22 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr