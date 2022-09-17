Firdous Jamal takes a dig at Humayun Saeed's talent and character
Web Desk
04:13 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
Firdous Jamal takes a dig at Humayun Saeed's talent and character
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani TV star Firdous Jamal has found himself in hot waters again after he made a controversial statement against superstar Humayun Saeed.

During a TV show appearance, the renowned star cleared the air on his ageist remark against Mahira Khan. But he ended up grabbing up the attention for all the wrong reasons as he shared his reservations about Saeed.

"Humayun Saeed has no voice, no character, no body language," Jamal stated. Host Ahmed Ali Butt who has worked with Saeed on several projects and are close friends intervened and shared, "But Humayun is our biggest superstar. He delivers one hit after the other."

The veteran actor responded, "Some people can be fooled into believing he is a good actor." Talking about the controversy regarding Mahira Khan, Jamal shared that he has never had any personal animosity towards any actor. But his criticism was merely on the basis of their talents.

Speaking about the Verna star, Jamal remarked, "I shared that Mahira should do character roles." He elaborated, "To us, the concept of a heroine is that she's a teenager - someone who's 15, 16 - who's bubbly and chirpy. Like a doll. So, there's a difference between a woman and a heroine. So, I simply shared that Mahira should opt for more womanly roles, not heroines. She's not age appropriate for the latter roles. I never meant to say that she is aged." Citing his own example, Jamal stated, "For instance, if I'd star as a hero in a project, I'd look terrible."

Firdous Jamal clears the air about controversial ... 10:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2022

Known for his brilliance in acing complex characters, Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal found himself in hot waters after ...

More From This Category
Jannat Mirza trolled for showering money at ...
09:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
David Beckham waited 12 hours in line to pay ...
03:21 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
Ali Sethi wins hearts as he sings 'Pasoori' at ...
02:56 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
Film about Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation ...
03:50 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
Yashma Gill mesmerises fans with stunning dance ...
01:20 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen wins fans’ hearts with soulful ...
08:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jannat Mirza trolled for showering money at sister’s engagement
09:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr