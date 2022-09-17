Death toll from floods in Pakistan rises to 1,545 as 37 more die
Death toll from floods in Pakistan rises to 1,545 as 37 more die
ISLAMABAD – The death toll from floods after the monstrous monsoon in Pakistan has soared to 1,545 with 37 fresh casualties in the past 24 hours.

National Disaster Management Authority on Saturday shared the latest statistics regarding the loss of life and property in the flood-hit areas.

At least 37 more people have died of floods across Pakistan taking the total number of casualties to 1,545. The number of injured persons has soared to 12, 850 injured whereas a total of 1,921,622 houses have been damaged.  

The disaster management authority further added that 935,795 cattle were swept away in flood waters across the country.  

Since June, millions of houses have been damaged and hundreds of thousands completely destroyed after record rains that wreak havoc across the country.

Flood waters continue to recede in worst-hit Sindh, while thousands of people are homeless in the impoverished regions.

The worst monsoon in nearly a decade also washed away in Pakistan which is already grappling with political and economic turmoil.

Over 33 million have been affected by the raging floods, causing a staggering loss of around $30 billion in damages to an already weakened infrastructure. The deluges also posed a serious threat to food security.

Massive flooding creates 100km-wide lake in ... 11:27 AM | 1 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Record flooding triggered by abnormal monsoon rains in Pakistan has created a 100 kilometer-wide ...

Besides all the troubles, hundreds of thousands of displaced people are also dealing with outbreaks of waterborne, skin diseases, with medical experts warning of a higher number of deaths from diseases.

