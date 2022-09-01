Massive flooding creates 100km-wide lake in Pakistan’s Sindh
ISLAMABAD – Record flooding triggered by abnormal monsoon rains in Pakistan has created a 100 kilometer-wide inland lake in southeastern Sindh province, said reports while referring to new striking satellite images.
Nearly 1,200 people were killed and thousands others injured after record rainfall that has affected over 33 million in the South Asian country in worst damages in its living memory.
The rain-related destruction in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is comparatively low than Balochistan and Sindh, which are worst-affected areas as they witnessed rainfall 500% above average, inundating farms, villages and sweeping away houses and livelihood.
The new images, taken on August 28 from NASA's MODIS satellite sensor, show overflowing Indus River has flooded much of the Sindh province.
What happened in Sindh in the flood of 2010 and what Sindh is now in the flood of 2022— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 1, 2022
Satellite imagery by NASA shows that a 100 kms wide lake has been formed in Sindh because of the floodwater pic.twitter.com/1uIspFzrC0
When the images was compared with the satellite photos taken last year on the same day, it was spotted that Indus was flooding an area of around 100 kilometers (62 miles) wide, turning what was once agricultural land into a lake.
As the Met Office has predicted mostly dry weather in coming days, experts are of the view that the water will take days to recede.
