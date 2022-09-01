Record-holder Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif undergoes back surgery
Share
LAHORE – Shehroze Kashif, youngest Pakistani climber also known as ‘broad boy’, underwent a surgery for a torn disc that was affecting his spinal movements.
The 20-year-old shared the development with fans on Facebook, stating that he had been “diagnosed with a teared L5-S1 disc. This disc acts as a shock-absorber to protect the vertebrae during spinal movements”.
The record holder mountaineer said that he continued his expeditions despite the injury, adding: “YES I HAVE CLIMBED SIX MOUNTAINS WITH A TEARED BONE”.
Saying he not only summited six peaks but also spent a night fighting between life and death on the Nanga Parbat when he got struck there while descending from the peak.
Shehroze Kashif said that he is in high spirits after the surgery, saying: “…it never was and never will be easy to become a mountaineer. This sport requires the best of your mind and body”.
He vowed to make Pakistan proud by raising the green flag on all the world’s 14 highest peaks.
Earlier this month, he has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit the world’s 13th highest peak, Gasherbrum-II (8,035m), in northern Pakistan.
The ‘Broad Boy’ has scaled Mount Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu and the Broad Peak, and the Nanga Parbat was his eighth summit of an 8-thousander peak.
Pakistan Army rescues mountaineers Shehroze ... 08:48 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
SKARDU – Two stranded mountaineers, Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali, were rescued by Pakistan Army's aviation team, ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan pays tribute to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani on first ...01:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- HBL launches Konnect Islamic Account12:49 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Registrations begin for 7th Sharjah International Award for Refugee ...12:30 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Record-holder Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif undergoes back ...12:24 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Massive flooding creates 100km-wide lake in Pakistan’s Sindh11:27 AM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Saboor Aly’s new bold video goes viral07:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Ayesha Omar dances her heart out in latest video06:43 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- TikToker Dolly's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire06:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022