Record-holder Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif undergoes back surgery

12:24 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Record-holder Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif undergoes back surgery
Source: Shehroze Kashif (Facebook)
Share

LAHORE – Shehroze Kashif, youngest Pakistani climber also known as ‘broad boy’, underwent a surgery for a torn disc that was affecting his spinal movements.

The 20-year-old shared the development with fans on Facebook, stating that he had been “diagnosed with a teared L5-S1 disc. This disc acts as a shock-absorber to protect the vertebrae during spinal movements”.

The record holder mountaineer said that he continued his expeditions despite the injury, adding: “YES I HAVE CLIMBED SIX MOUNTAINS WITH A TEARED BONE”.

Saying he not only summited six peaks but also spent a night fighting between life and death on the Nanga Parbat when he got struck there while descending from the peak.

Shehroze Kashif said that he is in high spirits after the surgery, saying: “…it never was and never will be easy to become a mountaineer. This sport requires the best of your mind and body”.

He vowed to make Pakistan proud by raising the green flag on all the world’s 14 highest peaks.

Earlier this month, he has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit the world’s 13th highest peak, Gasherbrum-II (8,035m), in northern Pakistan.

The ‘Broad Boy’ has scaled Mount Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu and the Broad Peak, and the Nanga Parbat was his eighth summit of an 8-thousander peak.

Pakistan Army rescues mountaineers Shehroze ... 08:48 PM | 7 Jul, 2022

SKARDU – Two stranded mountaineers, Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali, were rescued by Pakistan Army's aviation team, ...

More From This Category
Pakistan pays tribute to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali ...
01:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Massive flooding creates 100km-wide lake in ...
11:27 AM | 1 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan’s bail in terror case extended till ...
10:28 AM | 1 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz postpones UAE visit to focus on flood ...
09:54 AM | 1 Sep, 2022
Two Pakistanis among 8 arrested in Saudi ...
09:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2022
ARY fires journalists Arshad Sharif for violating ...
08:53 AM | 1 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yuosuf stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
08:53 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr