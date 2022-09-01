Record-holder Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif undergoes back surgery

LAHORE – Shehroze Kashif, youngest Pakistani climber also known as ‘broad boy’, underwent a surgery for a torn disc that was affecting his spinal movements.

The 20-year-old shared the development with fans on Facebook, stating that he had been “diagnosed with a teared L5-S1 disc. This disc acts as a shock-absorber to protect the vertebrae during spinal movements”.

The record holder mountaineer said that he continued his expeditions despite the injury, adding: “YES I HAVE CLIMBED SIX MOUNTAINS WITH A TEARED BONE”.

Saying he not only summited six peaks but also spent a night fighting between life and death on the Nanga Parbat when he got struck there while descending from the peak.

Shehroze Kashif said that he is in high spirits after the surgery, saying: “…it never was and never will be easy to become a mountaineer. This sport requires the best of your mind and body”.

He vowed to make Pakistan proud by raising the green flag on all the world’s 14 highest peaks.

Earlier this month, he has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit the world’s 13th highest peak, Gasherbrum-II (8,035m), in northern Pakistan.

The ‘Broad Boy’ has scaled Mount Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu and the Broad Peak, and the Nanga Parbat was his eighth summit of an 8-thousander peak.