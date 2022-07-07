Pakistan Army rescues mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali from Nanga Parbat  

SKARDU – Two stranded mountaineers, Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali, were rescued by Pakistan Army's aviation team, the military said Thursday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said Shehroze and Fazal were rescued and now landed at Jaglot, Gilgit Baltistan.

The military media wing earlier stated that the ground rescue team established contact with both the climbers after the duo stranded on the Nanga Parbat after losing contact.

The aviation team planned to airlift the ace climbers during a small window of good weather which would aid in the rescue effort. Army personnel coordinated the “high-risk” rescue operation to retrieve Shehroze and Fazal who were stranded on Pakistan’s second-highest mountain.

The Pakistan Army aviation helicopters and a ground search team comprised of high-altitude porters and rescuers are part of the rescue tea.

Earlier, the two mountaineers were missing while descending the summit of Nanga Parbat but were traced on Wednesday. They separately summited the ninth highest peak Nanga Parbat on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif ... 10:03 AM | 6 Jul, 2022 LAHORE – Two Pakistani mountaineers, including young climber Shehroze Kashif, spotted descending from Camp 4 of ...

Meanwhile, the father of Shehroze Kashif thanked the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Army, DG ISPR, and the Gilgit-Baltistan government for their support.