Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif sets another record
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has set another record by becoming the youngest climter to summit Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth highest mountain located in Gilgit Baltisitan.
“Today at 8:45 a.m. PST, Shehroze Kashif has summited Nanga Parbat 8126m - 9th highest mountain in the world. Fazal Ali Shimhsali accompanied him to the top,” the 20-year-old mountaineer announced it on its official Facebook page.
The ‘Broad Boy’ has scaled Mount Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu and the Broad Peak, and the Nanga Parbat was his eighth summit of an 8-thousander peak.
He aims at summiting all the 14 eight-thousander peaks across the globe.
Pakistani ace climber reportedly started hiking at the tender age of 11. He started his journey with the Makra peak and then climbed Musa Ka Massalah peak (4,080m), and Chembra peak (4,600m) at age 12.
