Parliamentary Committee on National Security meets today

ISLAMABAD – An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held in on Tuesday to discuss current national security issues.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf will chair the meeting.

Leader of the opposition in National Assembly, senior parliamentary leaders of both the Houses, federal ministers, senior political leaders, provincial chief ministers, President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan have been invited to attend the meeting.

It will also be attended by the tri-services chiefs, heads of other security agencies, senior members of the National Assembly and the Senate, members of standing committees on defense, federal secretaries defense, foreign affairs, interior, kashmir affairs, health and national security division, four provincial chief secretaries, chief secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, state broadcaster reported.