Heavy rains trigger urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
Share
ISLAMABAD – Heavy rains triggered waterlogging in twins cities on Tuesday, leaving commuters stranded on roads and rainwater entering houses in low-lying areas.
Reports said that the capital city and Rawalpindi received 60 millimeters of rain in few hours, taking water flow in Nullah Lai to 17 feet.
Keeping in view the developing situation, Rawalpindi Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal visited different spots at Nullah Lai.
He directed WASA authorities to clear roads and streets, saying special attention should be given to certain areas, including Tipu Road, Katarian, Gawalmandi, Ziaul Haq Colony and Dhok Najo.
٭ واسا کی مشینری سڑ کوں اور گلیوں کو کلئیر ر کھے تا کہ کہیں بھی پا نی جمع ہو کر معمولات ز ندگی کو متا ثر نہ کرنے پائے۔— Commissioner Rawalpindi Division (@CommissionerRwp) July 5, 2022
٭ رتہ امرال، کٹا ریاں،ٹیپو روڈ،ڈ ھوک نجو،گوا لمنڈی اورضیا ء الحق کا لونی کے ایریاز ان میں خصوصی تو جہ دی جائے
کمشنر راولپنڈی@GovtofPunjabPK @CS_Punjab pic.twitter.com/B1ab3dJTom
He said that authorities concerned have also been placed on high alert due to a fear of flooding in Nullah Lai.
The Rawalpindi commissioner has also directed that water be immediately drained from low-lying areas and a report be submitted.
In the federal capital, water entered houses in Sector H13, besides affecting drain system in different areas.
اسلام آباد میں مون سون بارشوں سے نمٹنے کے لئے اسلام آباد ضلعی انتظامیہ مختلف علاقوں میں موجود،،،ایمرجنسی کی صورت میں اسلام آباد انتظامیہ اپنے وسائل بروئے کار لا کر لوگوں کو ریلیف دینے میں مصروف۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/h3P2mPCHud— Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) July 5, 2022
Four children were also fallen in Nullah Koran near Bani Gala but they were rescued by teams of Pakistan Navy and Islamabad administration in timely action.
کورنگ نالہ بنی گالہ کے پاس میں چار بچے پھسل کر نالے میں گر گئے۔ڈپٹی کمشنر اسلام آباد عرفان نواز میمن— Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) July 5, 2022
بچوں کو پاکستان نیوی اور اسلام آباد اننتظامیہ کی ٹیموں نے حفاظت کے ساتھ پانی سے نکال لیا۔ ڈپٹی کمشنر @dcislamabad pic.twitter.com/B4wjxASZ3X
Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued an alert, instructing all authorities to keep people updated about the developing situation in order to avoid any untoward situation.
Met Office warns of urban flooding as monsoon ... 09:02 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the concerned authorities to stay alert as ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan issues fresh guidelines for Eidul-Adha amid Covid resurgence04:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Campaign launched for RUDA Industrial Zone registration04:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- US expands visa interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens04:00 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Heavy rains trigger urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi02:30 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Saima Noor steps into the world of social media by joining Instagram12:39 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Watch: Mahira Khan shows off her dance moves on 'Loota Re'12:06 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Marwa Hocane sends sweetest birthday wishes to Ameer Gilani11:47 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022