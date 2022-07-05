Heavy rains trigger urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – Heavy rains triggered waterlogging in twins cities on Tuesday, leaving commuters stranded on roads and rainwater entering houses in low-lying areas.

Reports said that the capital city and Rawalpindi received 60 millimeters of rain in few hours, taking water flow in Nullah Lai to 17 feet.

Keeping in view the developing situation, Rawalpindi Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal visited different spots at Nullah Lai.

He directed WASA authorities to clear roads and streets, saying special attention should be given to certain areas, including Tipu Road, Katarian, Gawalmandi, Ziaul Haq Colony and Dhok Najo.

٭ واسا کی مشینری سڑ کوں اور گلیوں کو کلئیر ر کھے تا کہ کہیں بھی پا نی جمع ہو کر معمولات ز ندگی کو متا ثر نہ کرنے پائے۔



٭ رتہ امرال، کٹا ریاں،ٹیپو روڈ،ڈ ھوک نجو،گوا لمنڈی اورضیا ء الحق کا لونی کے ایریاز ان میں خصوصی تو جہ دی جائے

کمشنر راولپنڈی@GovtofPunjabPK @CS_Punjab pic.twitter.com/B1ab3dJTom — Commissioner Rawalpindi Division (@CommissionerRwp) July 5, 2022

He said that authorities concerned have also been placed on high alert due to a fear of flooding in Nullah Lai.

The Rawalpindi commissioner has also directed that water be immediately drained from low-lying areas and a report be submitted.

In the federal capital, water entered houses in Sector H13, besides affecting drain system in different areas.

اسلام آباد میں مون سون بارشوں سے نمٹنے کے لئے اسلام آباد ضلعی انتظامیہ مختلف علاقوں میں موجود،،،ایمرجنسی کی صورت میں اسلام آباد انتظامیہ اپنے وسائل بروئے کار لا کر لوگوں کو ریلیف دینے میں مصروف۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/h3P2mPCHud — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) July 5, 2022

Four children were also fallen in Nullah Koran near Bani Gala but they were rescued by teams of Pakistan Navy and Islamabad administration in timely action.

کورنگ نالہ بنی گالہ کے پاس میں چار بچے پھسل کر نالے میں گر گئے۔ڈپٹی کمشنر اسلام آباد عرفان نواز میمن



بچوں کو پاکستان نیوی اور اسلام آباد اننتظامیہ کی ٹیموں نے حفاظت کے ساتھ پانی سے نکال لیا۔ ڈپٹی کمشنر @dcislamabad pic.twitter.com/B4wjxASZ3X — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) July 5, 2022

Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued an alert, instructing all authorities to keep people updated about the developing situation in order to avoid any untoward situation.