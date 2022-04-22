NSC finds no foreign conspiracy against Imran Khan government

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday said that there was no foreign conspiracy behind the ouster of the PTI-led government.

According to the press release issued by the PM Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the NSC meeting which discussed in detail the telegram received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

Former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan also briefed the meeting about the context of his diplomatic cable.

The statement said, "The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decision of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy.

"Therefore, the NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessment received, and the conclusions presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy."

Army Chief not seeking extension, will retire on ... 04:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2022 RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar has rubbished rumours ...

The meeting was attended by the services chiefs and federal ministers.

Former PM Imran Khan, who was voted out through a no-confidence motion, had claimed a “threat letter” on March 27 at a public gathering before his ouster claiming that his government had been threatened by the US and the Opposition was involved in the conspiracy.

The PTI has claimed that the Imran Khan government was toppled because of the independent foreign policy and most recently due to the PM’s Russian visit.

Earlier, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had also rejected the perception of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-trust motion.

Addressing a press conference on April 14, the military spokesperson had clarified that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the NSC last month.