18 injured as militants target passenger train in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA - At least eighteen people were injured after militants blew up a railway track, derailing a passenger train in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday.

Reports said the Jaffer Express was targeted near Puneer area of Balochistan, adding that the rescue officials were facing problem due to mountainous region.

Eight boggies of the passenger train, including locomotive, derailed after the blast. Efforts are underway to put the wagons onon the track as the incident has caused suspension of train service in the province.

Meanwhile, a banned militant group BLA has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan hosts several mega projects of China, including the Gwadar port.