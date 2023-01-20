Saba Qamar drops teaser of upcoming project 'Sar-e-Rah'

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has shared a teaser of her upcoming TV project, Sar-e-Rah, which will be aired soon on ARY.

Taking to Instagram, the Kamli start captioned the teaser: “Here’s the BIG ANNOUNCEMENT we’ve all been waiting for ‼ ARY Digital is excited to present #SareRah - a new project portraying a thought-provoking story that brings together some of the biggest names from the drama industry."

Dropping a hint of the storyline, she said it carried a whirlwind of twists. The upcoming drama features Saba Qamar, Muneeb Butt, Hareem Farooq, Sunita Marshall, Saboor Ali and others.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has a lineup of projects including Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and Serial Killer. Her performance has been praised for Kamli.