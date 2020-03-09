Everyday is a women's day, says Neelam Munir
Share
KARACHI - Pakistani gorgeous TV star Neelam Muneer shared a message to mark Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8 across the globe.
She took to Instagram and said for her every day is women’s day.
“For me, every day is a women’s day if we follow the commandments of our religion “Islam”. it’s a day when we should celebrate the women who have succeeded and crossed all the hurdles in life.”
View this post on Instagram
For me everyday is a women's day if we follow the commandments of our religion "Islam" .. it's a day when we should celebrate the women who have succeeded and crossed all the hurdles in life. I pray that our society follows the true spirit of islam and give all the rights to our women which Islam gives us. Aameen
She hopes the society follows the teachings of Islam to give women their due rights: “I pray that our society follows the true spirit of Islam and give all the rights to our women which Islam gives us. Aameen”
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- Indian troops kill two young Kashmiris in Shopian12:02 AM | 10 Mar, 2020
- Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt09:49 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Paris airport chief tests positive for Coronavirus09:43 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran launches Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Mohmand08:51 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- French, German, ambassadors mark Women’s Day with Pakistani female ...06:40 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
-
- Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan’s decision to quit showbiz02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
-
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019