Everyday is a women's day, says Neelam Munir

Asma Malik
02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani gorgeous TV star Neelam Muneer shared a message to mark Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8 across the globe.

She took to Instagram and said for her every day is women’s day.

“For me, every day is a women’s day if we follow the commandments of our religion “Islam”. it’s a day when we should celebrate the women who have succeeded and crossed all the hurdles in life.”

She hopes the society follows the teachings of Islam to give women their due rights: “I pray that our society follows the true spirit of Islam and give all the rights to our women which Islam gives us. Aameen”

