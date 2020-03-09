Qatar bans entry of passengers from 14 countries, including Pakistan
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Qatar bans entry of passengers from 14 countries, including Pakistan
Qatar bans entry of passengers from 14 countries, including Pakistan
Share

LAHORE - Qatar on Sunday banned the entry of passengers from 14 countries, including Pakistan, due to fear of coronavirus, an official notification said.

According to a statement, the ban applies to visit visas, family visas, and iqama holders uniformly. The restriction covers Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

The Pakistan embassy in Doha advised passengers to avoid travel from Pakistan to Qatar, adding that a new announcement from the Qatari government should be awaited.

It also said that the situation regarding Qatar Airways and PIA flights will be clarified today.

The global death toll from the virus is around 3,500, with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries including China, Iran and Italy.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill two young Kashmiris in Shopian
12:02 AM | 10 Mar, 2020
French, German, ambassadors mark Women’s Day ...
06:40 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Qatar bans entry of passengers from 14 countries, ...
04:50 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
20 passengers killed as coach plunges into in ...
12:04 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Colonel Mujeebur Rehman embraces martyrdom as Pak ...
11:16 AM | 9 Mar, 2020
PM Imran launches Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in ...
08:51 PM | 9 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars express their condolences on death of comedy legend Amanullah
02:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr