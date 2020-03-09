Qatar bans entry of passengers from 14 countries, including Pakistan

LAHORE - Qatar on Sunday banned the entry of passengers from 14 countries, including Pakistan, due to fear of coronavirus, an official notification said.

According to a statement, the ban applies to visit visas, family visas, and iqama holders uniformly. The restriction covers Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

The Pakistan embassy in Doha advised passengers to avoid travel from Pakistan to Qatar, adding that a new announcement from the Qatari government should be awaited.

It also said that the situation regarding Qatar Airways and PIA flights will be clarified today.

The global death toll from the virus is around 3,500, with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries including China, Iran and Italy.