Fatal crash of passenger coach, truck kills at least 11 in southeastern Pakistan
Web Desk
11:06 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Source: social media
JAMSHORO – A passenger coach collided with a truck on the Indus Highway near Sann, Hyderabad in a fatal accident that killed at least 11 people, including women and children.

Reports in local media said six men, three women, and two children are among the deceased while four injured passengers are said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the passenger van, whose driver is also among the dead, was on its way to the port city from Bahawalpur. The co-driver of the truck has been detained by law enforcers.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a medical facility in Hyderabad, Manjhand, and Sehwan.

In the horrific graphics shared by local media, the front part of the passenger van can be seen destroyed completely while officials hinted that the accident took place due to the negligence of the van driver who tried overtaking the truck.

More to follow…

