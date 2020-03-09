PM Imran launches Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Mohmand

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is working to provide relief to the downtrodden segments of the society on the pattern on Riyasat-e-Madina.

Addressing a big public gathering after inaugurating Ehsas Kafalat Programme at Ghalanai in district Mohmand on Monday, he said the government is making its best efforts to decrease prices of gas and electricity.

Imran Khan said provision of jobs to the tribal youth and development of tribal areas is top priority of the government. He said Olive gardens will be established in Mohmand district to get best quality olive oil, while clean drinking water will be provided to tribesmen from Mohmand Dam.

Turning to occupied Kashmir, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the siege of eight million Kashmiris by the Indian forces for the last seven months. He said the cruel fascist RSS ideology of the Indian government will no more continue and hoped that Kashmiri people will get their right to self-determination soon.

Regarding Afghanistan, Imran Khan prayed for the success of US- Afghan Taliban agreement and restoration of peace in Afghanistan as it affects tribal people as well.

He said tribal areas are full of natural resources which will be utilized for the benefit of tribal people and national development.

The Prime Minister said all the elements involved in plundering the national wealth will be brought to justice at all costs. He pledged to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said all promises made with the people during the election campaign will be fulfilled in letter and in spirit.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar also spoke on the occasion.