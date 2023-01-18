Saba Qamar steals hearts with latest video

For Lollywood's top notch actress Saba Qamar, putting anyone in a good mood isn't a big deal mainly because of her charm and effervescence.
With millions of followers spellbound by the Kamli diva's ethereal beauty and acting prowess, anything the Cheekh star does changes the discourse on social media. No matter how hectic the schedule is or how jaded she gets by the end of the day, Qamar is almost always bubbly and doesn't forget to treat her fans with insights into her private on professional life.
Once again, the Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain host has charmed the internet with her latest video showing all those at work how to enjoy themselves.
The video shows the Fraud diva in her makeup chair vibing to Michael Bublé's Feeling Good as she poses dramatically syncing with the beat of the song.
Smitten with the Manto actress's exuberance, social media users oozed love for the diva in the comment section.
On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Sar-e-Rah, Serial killer, and Mandi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|271.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.1
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.1
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|171.75
|173
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.78
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|184.8
|186.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|175
|176.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
