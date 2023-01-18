Search

Saba Qamar steals hearts with latest video

Noor Fatima 11:33 AM | 18 Jan, 2023
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagtam)

For Lollywood's top notch actress Saba Qamar, putting anyone in a good mood isn't a big deal mainly because of her charm and effervescence.

With millions of followers spellbound by the Kamli diva's ethereal beauty and acting prowess, anything the Cheekh star does changes the discourse on social media. No matter how hectic the schedule is or how jaded she gets by the end of the day, Qamar is almost always bubbly and doesn't forget to treat her fans with insights into her private on professional life. 

Once again, the Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain host has charmed the internet with her latest video showing all those at work how to enjoy themselves.

The video shows the Fraud diva in her makeup chair vibing to Michael Bublé's Feeling Good as she poses dramatically syncing with the beat of the song.

Smitten with the Manto actress's exuberance, social media users oozed love for the diva in the comment section.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Sar-e-Rah, Serial killer, and Mandi.

