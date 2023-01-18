Search

Pakistan

Punjab Board announces dates for Matric exams 2023

Web Desk 12:16 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Punjab Board announces dates for Matric exams 2023

LAHORE – The education board in the country’s most populated region Punjab has announced the schedule for matric examinations for 2023.

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman has decided to commence Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams in the province from April 01, 2023, under all educational boards.

The officials also shared the revised schedule of fee and application form submission for the Matric Part I and II annual exams.

Candidates can be able to submit admission forms with a single fee from January 20-25 while a double fee will be applied from 26 January to February 06.

Earlier, it was reported that the intermediate annual examinations will start on May 20, 2023, however, Board officials have not shared any final date for the exams.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

PML-N picks Mohsin Naqvi, Ahad Cheema as potential candidates for caretaker Punjab CM

11:43 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Punjab CM Parvez Elahi hints at merger of PML-Q and PTI

06:46 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Punjab Assembly stands dissolved

10:08 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

KP CM announces to dissolve assembly today

07:46 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

CM Elahi to suggest names for Punjab caretaker set-up with PML-N

02:48 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto to attend World Economic Forum 2023 meeting in Davos

01:49 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab Board announces dates for Matric exams 2023

12:16 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 18, 2023

07:46 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: