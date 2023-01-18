Punjab Board announces dates for Matric exams 2023

LAHORE – The education board in the country’s most populated region Punjab has announced the schedule for matric examinations for 2023.

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman has decided to commence Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams in the province from April 01, 2023, under all educational boards.

The officials also shared the revised schedule of fee and application form submission for the Matric Part I and II annual exams.

Candidates can be able to submit admission forms with a single fee from January 20-25 while a double fee will be applied from 26 January to February 06.

Earlier, it was reported that the intermediate annual examinations will start on May 20, 2023, however, Board officials have not shared any final date for the exams.